Services for Jannie Harding, 94, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Harding died Thursday, May 19, at a local hospital.
She was born Jan. 9, 1928, in Temple to Phillip George and Catherine Bilello Cortese. She graduated from Academy High School in 1945. She was a clerk. She attended Shannon Memorial Hospital Nursing School. She served in the U.S. Air Force. She married her first husband, Henry H. Bettis Jr. in 1955, and her second husband, Michael Harding, in 1979. She attended TSTC in Waco.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy Bettis; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Lea Ann Bettis of Temple and Emily Pirtle of Port Aransas; a son, Hank Bettis of Lorena; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.