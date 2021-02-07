BELTON — Services for Harley B. Hoover, 84, of Troy will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Justin Childers officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hoover died Wednesday, Feb. 3, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Oct. 27, 1936, in Cowen, W.Va., to Jack and Myrtle Bowers Hoover. He married Lorena Jean Green on April 2, 1960, in Phoenix City, Ala. He served in the U. S. Army. He worked for the civil service. He was a member of the Rod and Gun Club of Fort Hood and Miller Heights Baptist Church in Belton.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Fred Hoover of Illinois and Jeffrey Hoover of Hill City, S.D.; a sister, Gay Hinkle of West Virginia; three grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.