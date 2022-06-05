Garland Eugene Daniel
Garland Eugene Daniel, age 84 of Little River, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Services will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, with a visitation starting at
9 am and funeral following at 10 am at First Baptist Church of Academy with the Reverend Brent Boatwright officiating. Burial will be at Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River.
Garland was born on December 19, 1937, in Little River-Academy to Raymond Daniel and Opal Evans Daniel. He graduated from Academy High School. Following his high school graduation, he attended South West Texas University in San Marcos where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture and a Masters in Education. While at SWT, he met Wilma Jean Etheredge. In July of 1963 in Hermleigh, Texas they married. They were married for 59 years. In 1969, their son Glenn was born. Garland served eight years in the Army National Guard. He also taught school for 10 years in the communities of New Braunfels, Pleasanton, and Belton. He was an active church member serving in many different capacities. He spent most of his life farming the land he loved and providing for his family. He loved God, his family, and his country.
Garland is survived by his beloved wife, Jean; and his son, Glenn and his wife, LaFon. Other survivors include his grandson, Gavin, and his granddaughters, Neika and Kiva and her husband, Reagan.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home
in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary