Ronnie Wayne Oldham, 76, of Belton, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at a Temple hospital. A private family gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Wayne was born on February 7, 1944, in Gatesville, Texas, to Raymond and Dorothy Reed Oldham. He was raised in Salado after moving there with his family when he was 11 years old. He married Louise Holiman Oldham on February 18, 1975, in Temple, Texas.
Wayne was a dedicated husband, father, grandad and friend. He was committed to taking care of his family and was always there for anyone in need. He spent many years in law enforcement. He was a Patrolman with the City of Temple, Chief of Police in Nolanville, and a Deputy in Bell County and Victoria County. He spent 40 years trucking and the last 4 years in Real Estate Investment.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Louise of Belton, three daughters, Daryla Renee Robinson of Waco, Machele Leanne Wright of Salado and Melinda Waynette Austin of Salado, three grandsons, Jeremy Wade Oldham and wife, Darlene of Belton, Joshua Allen Wright and wife, Amanda Rae of Otisfield, Maine, Zackary Paul Wright of Salado, four granddaughters, Audrey Renee Robinson of White Hall, Lindsey Paige Drake and husband, Matt of Salado, Mikayla Nicole Jacque and husband, Christopher of Salado and Emily Brooke Austin of Salado, fourteen great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by six brothers, Dalton Oldham and wife, Jenny of Belton, Stanley Oldham of Marble Falls, Gordon Oldham of Holland, Frank Oldham of Salado, Ray Oldham of Belton, Terry Oldham of Huntsville and two sisters, Lavita Mills and husband, Charlie of Harrison, Arkansas, and Betty Oldham of Salado. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be made to: Bell County Animal Shelter, 2509 South Loop 121, Belton, Texas 76513.
