LAMPASAS — Services for Wilma Jean Smith Sargent, 98, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church in Lampasas.
Mrs. Sargent died Thursday, Jan. 16.
She was born Sept. 7, 1921, in Briggs to Gordon and Ivis Potts Smith. She graduated from Lometa High School in 1938. She married James C. Sargent on Jan. 12, 1946. She was a beautician and homemaker. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three children, Gordon, Jimbo and Betsy Matheson; two sisters, Anita Jo Smith Connell and Shirley Sue Smith Tucker; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Lampasas; the Bend Cemetery Association; the Autism Society of Texas (texasautismsociety.org); or any charity.
Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas is in charge of arrangements.