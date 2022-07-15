BELTON — Services for Joe Wayne Brooks, 87, of San Antonio will be 11 a.m. Monday at Belton Church of Christ with the Rev. Tommy Bever officiating.
Mr. Brooks died Monday, July 11, at a San Antonio hospice center.
He was born April 24, 1935, in Silverton to Joe and Rheasie Brooks. He married his first wife, Donna Jeanne Mayfield, in 1954. He graduated from West Texas State College. He coached at Canyon High School. He taught and coached at Hereford High School. He was a junior high principal and an assistant superintendent in the Belton school district. He married Gayle McKinzie in 1983. He attended Canyon Creek Church of Christ. He served on the Belton Parks board.
He was preceded in death by his first wife.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, mark Brooks of Klein and Kelly Brooks of Tomball; two daughters, Rhea Brooks Bell of Belton and Rachel Brooks O’Hern of San Antonio; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belton Education Enrichment Foundation or to Belton Church of Christ Playground Equipment Fund.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.