Services for Terrance Wade “Terry” Lowe, 59, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Bishop Shelton Rhodes officiating.
Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday in Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Mr. Lowe died Monday, June 29, at his residence.
He was born July 25, 1960, in Temple to J.C. and Evelyn Lowe. He attended Dunbar-Meridith School in Temple. He married Marilyn Young on May 27, 1989. He was a member of Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Quentin Lowe and Terrell Lowe, both of Temple, and Taite Brooks of Waco; five brothers, J.C. Lowe, Melvin Lowe, Steven Lowe and Glenn Lowe, all of Temple, and Reggie Lowe of Dallas; five sisters, Lula Reed, Cynthia Lowe, Sandra Dunlap and Jackie Holiday, all of Temple, and Gloria Lowe of Dallas; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.