Services for Lawrence Eugene Coon, 84, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Coon died Monday, Jan. 25, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 27, 1936, in Manchester, Ind., to Howard and Lillian Fry Coon. He retired from the U.S. Army after 31 years, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. He moved to Temple and worked for Strasburger Enterprises. He married Marjorie Coon. He was a member of VFW Post No. 1820, and was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Lawrence Coon Jr.
Survivors include two sons, Mark H. Coon of Wabash, Ind., and Gary Carter of Glasgow, Ky.; three sisters, Marilyn Coon Hill of Wabash, Doris May Coon Hirchey of Decatur, Ind., and Mary E. Coon Happel of Springhill, Fla.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.