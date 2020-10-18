Dorothy Lee Brown, age 96, died on October 12, 2020 in Temple, TX. She was born March 4, 1924 in Wichita Falls, TX. Her parents were Robert E. and Sirilda James (Cromeans) of Houston, TX. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Brown graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Austin where she was a member of the famed Scottish Brigade. She worked in various positions as an office manager. However, the positions she enjoyed the most were those of wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. With her late husband, she lived in many states as his job required.
Dorothy lived life to the fullest. She was a woman of faith, loved cooking, sewing and being with grand/great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling whether it was Glacier N.P., Hong Kong or London. At age 90 she went sledding on the sand dunes in White Sands Nat’l. Monument. Dorothy thoroughly enjoyed Texas Aggie and Dallas Cowboy football. If a car was cranking up, she was climbing in. She loved to shop, especially for little ones. Dorothy was always ready to play card games, hear a good joke or story and laugh till she cried. Favorite TV show, Wheel of Fortune. Snickers, cookies and Blue Bell ice cream were her passion. But, most of all, she loved family and the family loved her.
She is preceded in death by her husband Marion J. Brown, Sr. and granddaughter Patricia Adams.
Dorothy is survived by her son Dr. J. Brown, wife Nancy of Temple and daughter Peggy Oxford, husband Ken Stroud of Temple. 5 Grandchildren Shannon Bachtel and husband Ryan of Temple; Laura Lopez and husband Cruz of Mercedes; Robert Adams of Temple; Scott Adams and wife Kasi of Temple; Kelly Taylor and husband Jay of Waco. 14 Great grandchildren Mackenzie, Rebecca, Leslie, Kaitlynn, Brooke, Trey, Madison, Nancy, Lance, Lance, Zoey, Matthew, Tensley, Jaycob.
To share a memory or upload a photo please visit www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary