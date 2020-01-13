Rosa Lee Pechal
Rosa Lee Pechal, age 88 of Temple, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 in a local care center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 14th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cyclone with Rev. Ranjan Cletus as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 6:30 PM Monday, January 13th at the funeral home with a rosary recited at 6:30 PM.
Mrs. Pechal was born April 3, 1931 in Rosebud to Sara Fuson Stoebner and Ervin Stoebner. She was the oldest child and had one brother, Raymond. The Stoebner’s lived in various Texas counties and worked as a farming family. Rosa attended local public schools and was a graduate of C. H. Yoe High School, Cameron and attended Durham Business College in Austin. She married Alois “Louis” William Pechal on April 23, 1956. They were married for 58 years and lovingly raised four children.
Rosa was a stay at home mother to their four children during the years the family lived in Temple, Houston, and Killeen. When the last child entered school, she began working at Mid-Tex Telephone Company in Killeen. She also worked at Temple National Bank, King’s Daughters Hospital, Santa Fe Hospital and Scott & White Hospital in Temple.
She actively supported her children as school room mother, scouting mom, little league baseball fan, church youth group chaperone, 4-H parent, band mom, PTA member, school football, basketball, and track sports backer for her kids in Killeen and Rogers. Rosa was a talented artist who painted, sewed clothes for her family, while gardening, knitting, quilting, needlepointing and decorating cakes.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cyclone and a member of the Women’s Altar Society. She was a former officer of the National Association of Letter Carriers Auxiliary, the Burlington Cemetery Association, and the Leedale Extension Club. She was a member of SPJST Lodge #47, American Legion #133, and Wildflower Quilt Guild of Temple.
Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, and her husband. She is survived by her four children & their spouses: Thomas and Dawn Pechal of Temple; Kenneth and Katherine Pechal of Leedale; Peggy and Bill Shaffell of Temple; and Dale and Nancy Pechal of Ratibor. She is survived by nine grandchildren and spouses: Amanda and Mark Chasteen; Bill and Lara Leigh Shaffell; Allison and Tyler Gerrard; Bethany and Eric Saldana; Kelli Pechal; Sarah and Stiles Parker; Lindsey Pechal; Rachel Pechal; and Nicholas Pechal. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren Derek, Cassie and Mya, and numerous nieces and nephews.
We are grateful to God for the gift of Rosa for 88 years. We will see her again when we meet in heaven.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice or Baylor Scott & White – Central Texas Foundation - Hospice.
