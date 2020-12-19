Naomi Green, 97, of Barclay, died Thursday, December 17, 2020, at her residence. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cyclone. Rev. Ranjan Cletus and Deacon Charlie Wright will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Mrs. Green was born November 1, 1923 in Burlington to William and Regina Schwarting McAtee. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1941. She married Leslie Green on May 16, 1945. She was proud of her yard, her flowers and she kept a spotless home. She was a past member of the Rosebud Garden Club and the Wednesday Study Club. She was a member of
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
She is survived by one son, Craig Green and wife Rene of Temple.
Memorials may be made to
St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 16490 SH 53, Temple, TX 76501.
Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
