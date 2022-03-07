BELTON — Private services for Paul “Poppy” Craig Dockrey, 72, of Florence will be Friday, March 11, in Sharp Cemetery.
Mr. Dockrey died Wednesday, March 2, at a local hospital.
He was born Feb. 8, 1950, to C.L. and Margaret Dockrey in Temple. He grew up in Killeen, where he was a member of the FFA and graduated from Killeen High School. He sold cars, and was a reserve deputy sheriff and deputy constable for Bell County.
He was preceded in death by twin daughters, Tracie Michelle and Christie Renee Dockrey.
Survivors include two daughters, Amanda Dockrey of Florence and Jeri Dockrey of Killeen; two brothers, Ronald “Ronny” Dockrey of Florence and Greg Dockrey of Houston; and two grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
A reception will be held at the Dockrey family ranch house after the services.