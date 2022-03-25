BELTON — Services for Angelita Lee, 77, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mrs. Lee died Saturday, March 19, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born Jan. 27, 1945, in Killeen to Guadalupe and Euiliala Perez. She worked as a seamstress and owned a clothing alterations company. She also was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Duane Lee, on March 10, 2021.
Survivors include three sons, Timothy Collins of Belton and Allen Collins and James Lee, both of Temple; a daughter, Christine Adams of Temple; a sister, Claira Martinez of Dallas; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.