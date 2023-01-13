Jimmie “Fatt” Jerome Thompson
Jimmie “Fatt” Jerome Thompson, 61, passed away on January 6, 2023 in Austin, Texas. He attended Temple High School where he participated in track as a 800m runner. He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Temple, Texas. He enjoyed talking with family and friends about their well being and even a little politics from time to time. He moved to Austin to work at the Austin State Hospital. Later he began his business, Lawn Solutions. His customer base were Round Rock/Georgetown areas in Sun City and Forest Creek.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Lula Flowers of Temple, Texas; his father James R. Thompson of Virginia and brother Gregory W. Thompson of Temple, Texas.
He is survived by his mother, Anita Louise Baker of Temple, Texas; wife Lana Payne of Round Rock, Texas; his children Shonda Clark-Thompson of Austin, Texas, Monique Thompson of Jarrell, Texas, Avery Thompson of Round Rock, Texas and a host of Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be Saturday, January 21, 2-4pm at Kinningham Park 1000 S. Creek Dr. Round Rock, Texas.