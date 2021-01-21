BELTON — Services for Connie Jo Higginbotham, 68, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at Wildwood Baptist Church in Temple.
Mrs. Higginbotham died Wednesday, Jan. 13, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 4, 1952, in Killeen to Mary Sain and Kenneth Curry. She retired as an office manager for Source One Solutions in 2019. She was a member of Wildwood Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Don Higginbotham; a son, Cody Higginbotham of Austin; a daughter, Amber Bartek of Little River-Academy; two brothers, Buck Curry and Bobby Owen, both of Temple; three sisters, Dixie Frazier of Belton and Marylee Farrell and Kathy Lemmons, both of Temple; two grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Wildwood Baptist Church.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.