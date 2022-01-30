Jennifer LaVerna White
Ms. Jennifer LaVerna White, 59, of Temple, departed this life on January 20, 2022. Jennifer entered into this life to the union of Felton Lewis II & Pearlie Mae White on March 18, 1962, in Temple, TX. At an early age, Jennifer accepted Christ as her personal Savior. She attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Temple, TX and taught her children and grandchildren the Love of Christ. Jennifer attended Temple High School.
Jennifer never met a stranger; she could capture you with her beautiful smile it lit up your day. Jennifer was definitely a Diva, a social butterfly, loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Felton Lewis III (Rip), and nephew Michael Johnson.
Survivors are three daughters, Iaishia White of Marlin, Elisa Ellis of Temple, and Hope White of Killeen; one son, Charles Ellis Jr. (Tiny) of Marion, MS; sisters Evelyn Washum and Beverly White both of Temple, and Cheryl Johnson (David) of Killeen; brothers Tracy White of Temple and Gary White (ShaMekia) of Kansas City, KS; six grandchildren, De’Andre Sykes, Gabrielle Beck, Gilbert Beck III, Rodkiereã Haynes, Royal Haynes, and Anthony Ellis.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at Total Elegance, 15 South Main, Temple, TX.
Memorial Guestbook may be signed at www.branforddawsonfuneralhome.com
