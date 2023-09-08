Services for Lenda Ophelia “Nee” Tuck, 85, of Seguin and formerly of Temple will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Cole Tuck officiating.
Interment will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mrs. Tuck died Wednesday, Sept. 6.
She was born Oct. 24, 1937, in Daisetta to Jack and Athie Moorman White. She married David Richmond Tuck in 1955. A cosmetologist, she ran Temple Beauty Schools for more than four decades and owned Lenda’s Pavilion of Beauty in the 1970s.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two sons, David Tuck Jr. and Michael Tuck.
Survivors include two daughters, Sherrell Evans and Shutona Vaughan; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Cure JM Foundation, P.O. Box 45768, Baltimore, MD 21297-5768, or the National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090-1891.