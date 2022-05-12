Sofie Dorothy Cervenka Elliston passed away peacefully at home, Monday May 9, 2022. Dorothy was born in Taylor, Texas on March 27,1924 to John and Kristina Cervenka. On July 8, 1950 she married Ruben Elliston at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lott, although she later attended St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Rosebud.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister Mary Grady and brother Johnny Cervenka. She is survived by a sister, Angeline Zett; five children, Rosalie Haverstick, Carl Elliston, Tommy Elliston Sr., Donnie Elliston, and Linda Jones; grandchildren Lisa Haverstick, Kristi Haverstick Ottis and husband Brian, Robert Elliston, Brad Elliston, Tommy Elliston Jr., and wife Missi, Melissa Elliston Oney and husband Danny, Madison Yosten, and Alyssa Yosten; five great grandchildren, Luke Elliston, Isabelle Elliston, Levi Elliston, Bryton Elliston and Brian Elliston. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends to cherish her memory.
Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Falls County working at Heritage House in Rosebud and Golden Years Nursing Home in Marlin. Her favorite pastimes were playing dominoes at the Rosebud Senior Center, completing Word search puzzles, and working jigsaw puzzles. Additional hobbies included sewing clothes for her family, crocheting afghans, quilting, canning vegetables, and baking. Her peanut butter cookies were always a favorite along with her home cooked meals during holidays.
All services will be at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud, Texas. Visitation will be Friday May 13, 6pm – 7pm, followed by a Rosary at 7pm. The funeral service will be Saturday, May 14, at 10:00am with burial following at Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott, TX. Pallbearers will be Brian Ottis, Robert Elliston, Tommy Elliston Jr., Luke Elliston, Danny Oney, Clyde C. Grady II, and Rowdy Zett.
Memorials can be made to the Rosebud Senior Center, St Ann’s Catholic Church, and Clover Hill Cemetery Association. The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful hospice care provided by Texas Home Health-Waco.