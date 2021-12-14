Services for Jesus “Jesse” Adam Rodriguez, 62, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Rodriguez died Wednesday, Dec. 8, at his residence.
He was born March 3, 1959, to Fred Flores Rodriguez and Olivia Vasquez in Temple. He attended Temple High School. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1977, and the Army in 1981.
Survivors include three brothers, Alfred Rodriguez and Samuel Rodriguez, both of Temple, and Steve Rodriguez of Belton; and three sisters, Martha Machuca and Mary Hernandez, both of Temple, and Dolores Yanez of Garland.
Visitation will be noon Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home for a headstone.