Services for Bernice Gladys May, 85, of Little River-Academy will be private.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mrs. May died Saturday, April 18, at a local hospital.
She was born July 30, 1934, in Granger to Arnold and Frances Strmiska Wolbrueck. She married William V. “Vernie” May on Oct. 28, 1955, in Temple. She was owner/operator of Southside Beauty Shop in Little River-Academy. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple and Academy RVOS Lodge No. 143.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, James May of Beaumont and Dean May of Temple; a daughter, Sandra Garrett of Troy; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wilson Valley Cemetery, P.O. Box 457, Little River, TX 76554.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.