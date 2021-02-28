Ferol Dene Ozment passed away on January 31, 2021 in her home, surrounded by family.
Ferol Dene (Ellis) Ozment was born in Troy, Texas on April 6, 1932 to Rosalie (Maedgen) and John Elmer Ellis. She graduated from Troy High School in 1949 where she was a proud member of the girls’ basketball team. She would meet her future husband Robert Ozment at the Arcadia Theater in downtown Temple. They were married on September 19th, 1952 and enjoyed 64 years together until his death in 2016. After a few years in Houston, they moved to Austin where Robert enrolled as a student at the University of Texas. Dene worked to put Robert through UT where he acquired his BA and MA in History. The couple eventually moved home to Temple where they lived and raised their children. Although she lived in Temple for over 50 years, she was very proud that her hometown was Troy, Texas where she maintained many childhood friendships. She was also proud of her heritage as part of the Maedgen family, organizing the annual Maedgen reunion in Troy. She worked as a secretary and teacher’s aide for Temple ISD for many years, retiring in 1998. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Temple for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Bell County Democrats and the National Organization of Women.
Dene is survived by her daughters Leenan Williams and Kate Ozment, son Robert (Robby) Ozment, his wife A‘Lisa (Hoover) Ozment, and grandchildren; Chase Ozment, Samantha Williams, Natalie Ozment, and Carter Noble.
Dene was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, and brother (John Ed Ellis).
A graveside memorial service will take place at Roberts Cemetery on IH35, north of Troy, at 3 o’clock on Saturday, March 6. The Rev. Roscoe C. Harrison will officiate. Social distancing and mask wearing are appreciated.
