Edwin Lyn Peeler
Edwin Lyn Peeler, 75 of Buckholts, died Friday, October 1, 2021 in a Temple hospital. Services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, October 6, at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Burial will follow in the Corinth Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
Ed was born in Temple to Nealon and Angeline (Petruy) Peeler. He had worked with his dad, learning to be an electrician and worked at Farmers Gin as a ginner while in high school. Ed graduated from Buckholts High School then went to TAMU Institute of Electronic Science where he earned an Associate’s Degree in Electronic Technology. While attending TAMU he worked for Mooney Music Co. where he began repairing electronic organs as a part-time job. In 1966, he was hired at the Cyclotron Institute at TAMU until 1976. Ed became a relief mail carrier for Buckholts for 10 years and then became full time carrier until he retired in 2015.
He married Jo Ann Lewallen and together, they loved to ballroom dance and taught beginner ballroom dancing for 12 years. They loved to travel especially cruises. Ed was a member and elder of Christian Community Church and became Pastor in June of 2014 and served in that capacity until his death. He served on the Buckholts ISD board of trustees for 21 years as well as director of the Buckholts Betterment Association. He loved to fly and became a private pilot.
Ed was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his family dearly and considered them his greatest achievement. He loved sharing the love and hope of our Lord Jesus Christ with a heart and a gift for lifting up and encouraging others. He was preceded in death by his parents and by 2 daughters, Lori Jean Peeler and Linda Lynn Peeler. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Lewallen Peeler; his children, Lisa Marshall and husband Henry and Larry Peeler and wife Sharlayne; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and brother Howard Peeler and wife Diane.
His life was marked with a dedication to doing things the right way. Whether in work or play, he lived life to the fullest as God would have wanted him to. Work hard at your work, your marriage and family and dance until you can’t dance anymore.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Community Church Mission Fund, P. O. Box 8, Buckholts, Texas 76518.
