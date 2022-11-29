Services for Jose Refugio Garcia, 87, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Garcia died Monday, Nov. 21, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 4, 1935, in Durango, Mexico, to Maurillio Garcia and Francisca Rodriguez. He worked as a homebuilder, and at Niemeier Feed & Grain in McGregor.
He was preceded in death by a son, Juan Carlos.
Survivors include his wife, Eloisa Garcia; three sons, Francisco Javier Garcia, Alvaro Garcia and Eugenio Ramirez Rodriguez; two daughters, Rocio Rodriguez and Jessica Garcia; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary at 7 p.m.