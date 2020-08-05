ROCKDALE — Services for Deborah Sue Praesel Brandt, 48, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Brandt died Sunday, Aug. 2, in College Station.
She was born Jan. 28, 1972, in Rockdale to John Ralph and Birdie Ullrich Praesel. She graduated from Rockdale High School in 1990. She attended Temple Junior College. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She married Shaun Allred on Aug. 28, 1992, in Rockdale. She married Ivan Dell Brandt on Dec. 10, 2005, in Brenham. She worked for the Department of Aging and Disabled in Brenham.
Survivors include her husband of Brenham; two sons, Clinton John Allred and Garrett Blaine Allred, both of Brenham; her mother of Rockdale; and a sister, Tammy L. Alford of Rockdale.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.