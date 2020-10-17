ROCKDALE — Services for Billy Joe Hall, 83, of Sweeny and formerly of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Hall died Tuesday, Oct. 13, at a Houston hospital.
He was born Sept. 14, 1937, in Taylor to W.L. “Bill” and Jo Ella Baker Hall. He graduated from Rockdale High School in 1956. He received a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State College in 1960. He received a master’s degree from Texas A&M University in 1968. He married Ida Bess Robinson on Nov. 23, 1961, in Tuleta. He was a teacher. He was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church and Milam County Cowboy Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, David Hall of Thorndale; a daughter, Shelley Foudray of Brazoria; a brother, Hal Hall; three sisters, Linda Crane, Martha Vance and Teresa Derickson; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.