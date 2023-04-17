Services for retired Master Sgt. David Earl Thomas, 67, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Friday at Christian House of Prayer in Copperas Cove.
Burial with Air Force honors will be 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Mr. Thomas died Monday, April 10, in Temple.
He was born Nov. 20, 1955, in Cameron to Ruth Ann and Manuel Thomas Sr. He joined the Air Force on June 1, 1974. He served during the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm. His medals included the Air Force Commendation Medal. He received an associate degree in applied science-airport resource management through the Community College of the Air Force. After he retired from the Air Force in March 1998, he worked for a brief period for AT&T in North Carolina as a technician. He also worked for Boeing Aircraft in Saudi Arabia for three years. He later worked as a federal policeman and as a veterans service representative for the VA hospital in Temple. He married Janice Marie Thomas on Jan. 10, 1974.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Victor Thomas of San Antonio; two brothers, Manuel Thomas Jr. and Harold Wayne Thomas, both of Houston; and six sisters, Virginia Ewing, Vivian Lockhart, Mary Gibson and Barbara Ann Thomas, all of Cameron, Jannis Thomas of Chandler and Lelia Thomas of Houston.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.