Services for Donna Kay Blount, 70, of Troy will be 1 p.m. today at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple with the Rev Harlan Haines and the Rev. Stephen Cannon officiating.
Burial will be held in private.
Mrs. Blount died Monday, May 30.
She was born June 19, 1951, in Rugby to Mervin and Colleen Slaton. She attended Deport High School. She married Jimmy Dwayne in 1970. She worked for Blount Speedy Rooter. She attended First Baptist Church of Troy.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Nick Blount and Jeff Blount; her mother; a sister, Kathy Holt; a brother, David Slaton; and five grandchildren.