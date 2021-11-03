Elizabeth Ann Aldrich Dunn
July 22, 1952 – October 31, 2021
Elizabeth Ann Aldrich Dunn was peacefully called home on October 31, 2021, after a valiant two-and-a-half-year battle with glioblastoma. She was a seventh-generation Texan, gracefully combining charm, a strong work ethic, a sense of humor, and always lived life to the fullest.
Ann was born on July 22, 1952, in the old Scott and White building, to Dorothy Ann Cox Aldrich and C. Elbert Aldrich. Dorothy Ann’s parents, Mildred and P.R. Cox would later celebrate their eldest granddaughter by naming Harker Height’s busiest street, Ann Boulevard, in their newly founded town. Ann was a proud product of Temple schools, attending Reagan Elementary, Travis Junior High, and Temple High School, graduating in the class of 1970. She would periodically remind those around her that “we’re the best you’ll ever know; we’re the class of 7-0!” Ann graduated from Baylor University in 1974, with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. While at Baylor, Ann was involved with the Pi Alpha Lambda sorority that would eventually merge into the national Chi Omega sorority.
During a real estate school, Ann met Rodney Paul Dunn, and they married in July 1974. Together they had Daniel Aldrich Dunn, in 1977, and Kathryn Yvonne Dunn, in 1982.
Ann was a Texas Real Estate Broker, and real estate appraiser for over forty years. She was well regarded by local, state, and national real estate and banking professionals, and was an expert in real estate valuation. During her long career, Ann served on the board of the National Appraisal Institute and traveled extensively on behalf of her profession. She was both a friend and mentor to many in the Real Estate business.
Ann was a past president of the Ben Milam Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, founder of the Elizabeth Lawrence Aldrich Chapter of the Children of the Republic of Texas, and a member of the Betty Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an avid amateur genealogist, and her children “fondly” remember spending incredibly hot, humid summer days in southeast Texas, trying to get charcoal rubbings of old family tombstones, before they succumbed to the onslaught of chiggers, fire ants, and mosquitoes. On these roots discovering trips, Ann, Danny, and Katy, were often accompanied by Dorothy Ann, who always helped end the excursions with a trip to the nearest Dairy Queen for Cokes and Dilly bars.
Ann loved (not necessarily in this order), working out, dancing, white diamond-colored Cadillacs, cinnamon rolls, cooking, chardonnay on ice, pulp paperback fiction, high-heeled shoes, taco Tuesdays with the “Cuties,” her class of 1970 girlfriends, British crime shows she would accidently find on Netflix, helping people, loving people, and always being a friend indeed to friends in need.
Ann was a devout Christian, a life-long Baptist since her early days in the “cradle-roll” of First Baptist Church, Temple. She read her Bible daily, and it was in her Bible where any pertinent information regarding anything she’d every needed to keep written on small pieces of paper could be found. She loved traditional church music, although she felt George Strait’s “Amarillo by Morning,” should have been added to the Baptist Hymnal long ago.
Ann is survived by her children, son Danny, and his wife, Alicia of Temple, daughter Katy, and her husband David Kummerfeld, of Tyler, and her precious granddaughters Lilly Kathryn and Paige Elizabeth Kummerfeld. Stepchildren, Morgan Barkemeyer Self, and her husband Mark, of San Antonio, and their children Nolan and Aubrey, Blanton Barkemeyer, and his wife Melanie of Bullard, and their children Garrison and Gatlin.
She is also survived by her beloved sister, Amy Aldrich Thomas, and her husband Aaron Lloyd Thomas, of Temple; niece, Lauren Ann Thomas Maggard and her husband Scott of Dallas, and their children Aaron and John; niece, Margaret Cox Thomas Solomon and her husband Jerry of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and their children Thomas and Louella. Ann was a friend to everyone she met, and she leaves behind a caring group of people who by the end were more family than friends. She also is survived by volumes worth of funny, happy stories that will be passed down through generations.
Ann strongly disliked flowers, which not only made it difficult to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries but toward the end of her life became a bit of an inside joke. If flowers were ever sent to Ann during her illness, please know they were appreciated and promptly found good homes. In all seriousness, in lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor Ann, please consider gifts to the 411 House of Temple, at 411 S. 32nd Street, Temple, Texas 76501, and the Bell County Museum, 201 Main Street, Belton, Texas 76513.
To know Ann was to love her, and trust that the love was always reciprocated.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00pm Saturday, November 6, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Temple, 8015 W. Adams Ave., Temple, Texas 76502. A private family burial will take place at Salado Cemetery, Salado, Texas.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary