Services for Shirley Sue Broyles Mattox, 85, of Temple will be at a later date.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Mattox died Jan. 6.
She was born April 4, 1935, in Frankel to John Ben and Geraldine Broyles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley “Matt” Mattox.
Survivors include a son, Raymond Hearon Jr. of Colorado; three daughters, Ramona Batten, Evelyn Jo White and Sherryl Thrasher, all of Temple; three brothers, Charles Broyles, George Broyles and Claud Ridgway; four sisters, Linda Reichle, Mary Scarborough, Norma Lee Schreiber and Sandy Dickens; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.