Franklin “Bill” Pierce
Franklin B. Pierce (Bill Pierce), 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in his home at Bartlett, Texas, surrounded by his loved ones.
Bill was born in the Joe Lee Community on October 13, 1929, to the late Urieland Lee and Almerta Louise Pierce. He graduated from Sharp high school in 1947. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Texas State Teachers’ College in 1956. In 1976, Bill received his Master’s degree in Education from Prairie View A&M. To further his career, he received a Certification in Administration. On October 27, 1951, Bill married the love of his life, Donna Stockton; they were married for 69 beautiful years.
He was stationed at Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio, Texas, as a Staff Sargent in the United States Airforce. Following his honorable discharge, Bill taught and coached in Sharp, Thorndale, Holland and Bartlett ISDs. After receiving his Certification in Administration, he served as Principal of Bartlett Elementary and Jr. High from 1971-1997. During the summer months, Bill worked off-shore for Brown & Root. One of his greatest pleasures was farming and ranching his land, 7-Oaks, with his sons. Bill, lovingly known as Pepaw, loved watching and cheering on his children and his grandchildren in all of their extracurricular activities. He thoroughly appreciated the great outdoors and spending time with his family fishing, having picnics at the campground of 7-Oaks or just gathering together. Bill served as a Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent in Val Verde Baptist Church for several years. After moving to Bartlett, he joined the First Baptist Church where he also served as Sunday School Superintendent.
Bill is survived by his wife, Donna Pierce, and their children Linda Broussard and husband David of Salado, Texas; Barton Pierce and wife Tammy of Temple, Texas; Janet McIntosh and husband Robert of Bartlett, Texas; Samuel Pierce and wife Mary of Bartlett, Texas and Michael Pierce and wife Yolanda of Holland, Texas. His true pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Teresa Drake and husband Kenneth and their children Chayton and Pierce; Michelle Broussard; Brad Broussard and wife Brittani and their children Brinlee and Braiden; Shannon Caldwell and husband Keith and their children, Kyer, Kalan, Kinley and Kolbi; Cory Pierce and wife Chelsey and their children Creed and Cayslee; Lindsey Pierce and her children Braxton and MariLyn; Robert McClanahan and wife Meghan and their children Maeve and Jack; Marie McIntosh; Erin Pierce and her son Samuel; Kaci Moore and husband Terry and their children Terryn and Jaisa; Amber Velasquez and husband David and their son Landon; Justin Pierce and wife Megan and their son Cannon; Alyssa Macik and husband Marcus and their children Zane and Vivian; Ryan Pierce and wife Kristal; and Ethan Pierce.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents Urieland Lee and Almerta Louise Pierce and brother, Howard Lee Pierce.
Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett, Texas. The services will be held at Val Verde Baptist Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Pallbearers are Cory Pierce, Rob McClanahan, Brad Broussard, Justin Pierce, Ryan Pierce and Ethan Pierce.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you consider making a memorial donation in Bill’s honor to Val Verde Cemetery Fund.
The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice for the love and respect they gave our loved one during his time of need. A special thank you to Chaplin Bruce Mercer.
Arrangements handled by Goodnight Funeral Home of Bartlett
