James J. Irby
America, and our family, lost a true patriot on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 98 years of age. James J. Irby, (PaPa), was born August 19, 1924 in Fayetteville, Arkansas to Guy B. Irby and Erin Jetton Irby. He passed away in Temple, Texas.
He was a kind and unselfish person. He was a WWII flyboy, Veteran and he retired from the Air Force and Civil Service. He gave a total of 42 years of service to his country. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge for 70 years.
Mr. Irby was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Louise, and his daughter, Erin. He was also preceded in death by his brother Guy B. Irby, Jr., sister, Julia Mellor and his parents.
He is survived by his son, Hal Dunn of Gatesville, TX. He is also survived by two daughters, Judith Umbarger (John) of Fort Worth, TX and Pat Hanley of Terre Haute, Indiana. He is also survived by his sister Nancy Atkinson (Jerry) of Overland Park, Kansas, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by his family at Mound Cowboy Church and American Legion Post 223, his Legion bikers friends. All of his Legion biker friends knew him as P38.
Memorials may go to Volunteer Services Council of Denton Supported Living Center, www.vsc.denton.org or to American Legion Post 223 in Killeen, TX.
Funeral Services will be held at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home at 11:00AM on Tuesday, May 23.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be held Tuesday, May 23 at 1:00pm at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Irby family.
Paid Obituary