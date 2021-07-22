SALADO — Services for Elizabeth Bolding, 96, of Round Rock and formerly of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Monday in Bellwood Memorial Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Bolding died Wednesday, July 21, at a Cedar park care center.
She was born Dec. 1, 1924, in Taylor to Leslie C. and Myrtle Jones Davidson. She graduated from Granger High School and Durham Business College in Austin, and worked for the Texas Department of Vital Statistics. She married James T. Bolding on Sep. 26, 1946. She became a real estate broker, and she and her husband worked together for many years, retiring in 1979. She was a member of Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple, was involved in Girls Scouts for more than 20 years, volunteered with the Scott & White Yellow Birds in Temple, and was former president of the Jefferson Elementary and Lamar Middle School PTO’s in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Pam Conley of Palo Alto, Calif., and Jan Parks of Cedar Park; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org).
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.