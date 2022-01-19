Services for Moses Anthony Uribe, 25, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Uribe died Saturday, Jan. 8, at a local hospital.
He was born July 3, 1996, in Temple to Christina Gauna and Jacinto Uribe Rivera. He graduated from Temple High School. He worked at his family’s plumbing business. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include his parents; a brother, Jacinto Uribe Jr. of Temple; and a sister, Nina Rodriguez of Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help with funeral expenses at www.ilof.com.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.