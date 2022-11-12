Services for Troy Wayne Brown Jr., 67, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church in Temple with the Rev. Allen D. Edwards officiating.
Burial will be in Harris Spring Cemetery in Brenham.
Mr. Brown died Wednesday, Nov. 9, at his residence.
He was born July 11, 1955, un Fort Worth to Ernestine Louse Ferguson Powell and Troy Wayne Brown Sr. He was a former member of Harris Spring A.M.E. Church in Brenham, St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Dallas, Joshua Chapel in Waxahachie, Grant Worship Center in Austin and Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church in Temple. He graduated from high school in Brenham. He graduated from Prairie View A&M with a bachelor of science degree in architectural engineering. He worked for several companies in engineering and information technology, retiring from Austin Energy. He also prepared custom home and renovation plans through his own business, Brown’s Custom Designs.
Survivors include a son, Troy Brown III of Houston; two daughters, Angela M. Brown of Austin and Cedra P. Brown Sims of Spring; and two sisters, Deborah M. Brown and Sharon Finley, both of Temple.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church.