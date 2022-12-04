Services for Sindy Jaster Greenwood, 78, of Salado will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Roy Carpenter officiating.
Private burial will be at a later date.
Mrs. Greenwood died Tuesday, Nov. 22, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 16, 1944, to Albert Gus and Hilda Kruger Jaster in Lott. She graduated from Chilton High School as valedictorian in 1963. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone and Temple National Bank before retiring from First State Bank Central Texas. She married S.R. “Ross” Greenwood on Nov. 10, 1984, and he preceded her in death.
Survivors include a daughter, Gayle Greenwood Pitts of Houston.
Memorials may be made to Belfalls Cemetery or Oenaville Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.