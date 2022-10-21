Services for Ernest T. Knox, 75, of Temple will be 2 p.m. today at Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Ernest T. Knox, 75, of Temple will be 2 p.m. today at Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple.
Mr. Knox died Friday, Oct. 14, in Flat.
He was born Sept. 24, 1947, in Rosebud.
Survivors include his wife, Kelly Ann Knox; a daughter, Camilla Edge of Gatesville; two stepdaughters, Tawana Chase and Leigh Chase, both of Temple; and a brother, Eddlon Don Knox Jr of Virginia Beach, Va.
W.H. Littles & Sons Mortuary of Temple is in charge of arrangements.