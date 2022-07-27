Our Beautiful Angel, Monique Antoinette Williams-Captain (“Nikki”), 38, of Killeen, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Killeen.
Celebration of Life Services will begin with a Visitation on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Funeral Service held Friday, July 29, 2022, 11:30 a.m. at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Monique was born November 3, 1983, in Carlsbad, NM, to James Williams and Monica Faye Davis. “Nikki” graduated from Temple High School in 2002, became a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked for the Veterans Administration Hospital in Temple. Monique married Jimmie Captain Jr. on May 6, 2016.
Monique was full of life. She loved to eat out and spending time with her sisters, friends, and co-workers. She loved her family and enjoyed life.
Monique was preceded in death by her mother Monica Faye Davis, grandfather Olean Ray Williams, and grandmother, Jerlean Williams.
Survivors are her husband, Jimmie Captain Jr. of Killeen, TX; father, James Williams of Carlsbad, NM; stepmother, Pamela Williams of Carlsbad, NM; son, Amari Young of Killeen, TX; stepsons, Jimmie Captain III and Jakay Lewis both of Port Arthur, TX, Jimari Captain of Houston, TX, Xavier Garrett of Killeen, TX; daughters, Ariana Jones of Temple, TX and LeNiyaha Sanders of Killeen, TX; stepdaughters, Ashli Captain of Baytown, TX and Mary Captain of Killeen, TX; brother, James Andrews of Carlsbad, NM; sisters, Kyana Stearns of Temple, TX, Marsha Good (Duane) of Carlsbad, NM, Amy Williams (James) of Humble, TX, Dezerae Cordova (Eric) and Courtney Samaniego (Dillon) both Carlsbad, NM, sisters-in-law, Darlene Captain Wade of Fresno, TX and Marlene Captain Petry of Missouri City, TX; eleven grandchildren with one on the way; great-grandchild; loving nieces and nephews, Davonte, Zylia, Kiera, Michael, Deandre, Atajah, Kazarea, Emilee, Tyler, Makayla, Ariyah, and Milani; and a host of relatives and friends.
“Monique – You will live on forever in our hearts”
