BELTON — Services for Donna Ann Sodek Baird, 72, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at dossmanfh.com.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Baird died Tuesday, Sept. 22 in Temple.
She was born Sept. 6, 1948, to Johnny R. and Beatrice Brocker Sodek in Temple. She attended Temple High School. She married Charles A. Baird on Sept. 26, 1964. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheri Baird.
Survivors include two daughters, Trisha Dayton of Temple and Tracy LeBlanc of San Antonio; three sisters, Sharon Zeinert of Belton, Susan Wisehert of Hobson and Cindy Palatino of Belton; a brother, John “Bubba” Sodek of Belton; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Belton Tigers Athletic Booster Club, attn: Girls Athletics, and can be mailed to: BHS Athletics, attn: Sam Skidmore, PO Box 711, Belton, TX 76513.
A visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.