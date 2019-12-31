Services for Orris “O’Baby” Talley, 84, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Talley died Thursday, Dec. 26, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 30, 1935, in Moody to Robert and Easter Talley Sr. He attended school in Moody. He married Carolyn Ann Smith on July 16, 2002. He worked for Wilsonart in Temple. He was a member of Peaceful Rest Baptist Church in Moody.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; five sons, Tony Talley and Irrin Talley, both of Temple, Kevin Johnson of Dallas, Orran Jeremiah Talley of Humble and Orris Joshua Talley of Conroe; three daughters, Teresa Johnson of Bruceville-Eddy, Carolyn Boswell of Hewitt and Olivia Joyce Talley-Eastland of Humble; a stepdaughter, LaShekia Williamson of Temple; two sisters, Mae Esther Mackey of Killeen and Noble D. Guiton of Moody; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.