Services for Viola Doskocil, 95, of Cyclone will be 10 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mrs. Doskocil died Wednesday, March 1, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Nov. 4, 1927, in Cyclone to Fritz and Emma Schneider. She graduated from Rogers High School. She married Frank Doskocil. She worked for O’Briens Manufacturing in Temple. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Frankie Doskocil.
Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Rubino of Temple; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-5 p.m. Sunday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud followed by a rosary.