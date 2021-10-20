ROSEBUD — Services for Danny McIntosh, 66, of Bremond will be 11 a.m. Thursday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Mr. McIntosh died Friday, Oct. 15, at a Bryan hospital.
He was born Jan. 21, 1955, in Littlefield to Johnnie and Doris Hill McIntosh. He graduated from Marlin High School in 1974. He married Paula Mae Stone on July 27, 1974.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, Daniel McIntosh of Bremond; a daughter, Patricia McIntosh of Marlin; two brothers, Steve McIntosh of Robinson and David McIntosh of Marlin; and two sisters, Judy McIntosh Nutt and Barbara McIntosh, both of Lott.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.