ROSEBUD — Services for Ruth Sisneroz, 79, of Rosebud will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud with the Rev. John Kelley officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Sisneroz died Sunday, July 16, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 11, 1944, in Rosebud to David and Angela DeLeon Salazar. She married Edward P. Sisneroz on July 10, 1963. She worked as a seamstress, and was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Mona Malcik and Patty Snyder, both of Rosebud; two sons, Ricky Sisneroz of Austin and Danny Sisneroz of Fort Worth; four brothers; three sisters; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud, followed by a rosary.
The body will be at the church at 9 a.m. Thursday.