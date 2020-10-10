CAMERON — Services for Mae Kathryn Brooks Smith, 68, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Oct. 17 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Smith died Tuesday, Oct. 6, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 10, 1952, in Sharp to Tommy and Murrel Daniels Brooks. She married Michael Smith on Sept. 25, 1990. She was a beautician.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Michael Smith and Adrian Lamar Smith, both of Bessemer, Ala.; two daughters, Dominquette Montgomery of Cameron and Cindy Faizon of Atlanta; five brothers, Nathanial Brooks, Jessie Brooks and John Brooks, all of Cameron, Charles Brooks of Charlotte, N.C., and David Brooks of San Antonio; three sisters, Ruby Taplin and Wilma Brooks, both of Cameron, and Doria Brooks of Temple; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the funeral home.