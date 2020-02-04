ROCKDALE — Services for James Clark Andrews, 99, of Angleton will be 1 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Andrews died Sunday, Feb. 2.
He was born May 31, 1920, in Milam County to Mattie and George Andrews. He graduated from San Gabriel High School. He was a Merchant Marine during World War II. He married Doris Mitcham on Aug. 4, 1940, in Rockdale. He worked for Dow Chemical Co. He also was a farmer and rancher.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, Alan Andrews; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Renae Simons and Genelle Hurta; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon today at the funeral home.