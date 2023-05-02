BELTON — Services for Jerry Lee Roberts, 77, of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. May 13 at First Baptist Church of Belton.
Mr. Roberts died Saturday, April 29, at his residence.
He was born June 21, 1945, to Leroy “Dick” Roberts and Minnie Ray Weaks Roberts Andrews. He was a retired railroad conductor and member of the National Association of Reitred and Veteran Railroad Employees. He married Carolyn Kemp Roberts on Sept. 3, 1964, in Belton.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steve Roberts.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Shelley Roberts Cheatham of Salado; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. May 12 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.