Services for Walter Lee “Tucker” Little, 77, of Rockdale will be 5 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Little died Saturday, Jan. 8, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born Oct. 3, 1944, in Hearne to Rosita Hamilton and Roy Edward Little. He moved to Lubbock, where he spent most of his childhood years. He returned to Rockdale in 1980. He married Marjorie Johle McCoy on Dec. 15, 1981. He was a baker, a mechanic, a butcher and for the last 25 years was a carpenter and handy man.
Survivors include his wife; four daughters, Evelyn Gonzales, Lorrie Early, Dana Little and Suzanne Pittman; a son, Jason Little; two stepsons, Ron McCoy and John McCoy; a stepdaughter, Catherine McCoy; a brother, Richard Little; a sister, Helen Hollers; 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.