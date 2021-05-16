KILLEEN — Services with military honors for Jimmie Allen Osborn, 85, of Temple will 10 a.m. Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Osborn died Monday, May 10, in Temple.
He was born Oct. 26, 1935, in Wichita Falls.
Survivors include his wife, Ezella M. Osborn of Temple; two sons, Melvin Sauls of Austin and Dwight A. Kearns of Temple; seven daughters, Dianne Ryans and Vernell Kearns, both of Killeen, Janet Osborn of Austin, Denise Osborn of Oregon, Debbie Streater of New Haven, Conn., Tonya M. Holmes of Fort Worth and Sharon Matthews of Barstow, Calif.; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.