Services for Virginia Calhoun, 87 of Temple, will be held at 11:00 am Monday, November 23, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Temple with Gary Anthony officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Calhoun passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Virginia Calhoun was born August 27, 1933 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Dr. Ira Fulton Jones, Sr., and Mary Virginia Norris Jones. She grew up in Fort Smith and went to school with her older brothers, Ira Fulton Jones, Jr and Charlie Jones. When she was a child her grandparents, Oscar Drayton Norris and Jessie Newton Norris, who lived across the street, took her and her brothers to Sunday school at the First Baptist Church where she first heard of Jesus’ great love dying on the cross. She trusted Jesus as her Savior when she was 9. She graduated from Fort Smith High School in 1951 and came to Texas that fall to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. It was during the Freshman Reception that year that she met the love of her life, Lee Roy Calhoun of Temple. They dated one year and married one year to the day they met, November 23, 1952. She graduated from UMHB in 1955 with a B.A. in English. She later received her Master’s degree in Education from Baylor University in 1958 and her Kindergarten Endorsement in 1975. Mrs. Calhoun taught second grade at Emerson School, then later taught Kindergarten at Immanuel Baptist Church, Troy Elementary in Troy, and Cater and Scott Elementary in Temple. She retired in 1997. Mrs. Calhoun was a member of TSTA, CTA, Bell County Retired Teachers Association, and the Betty Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was active member of First Baptist Church Temple including volunteering for Sunbeams, Vacation Bible School, Sunday school, and WMU. She enjoyed reading, collecting dolls, and working on genealogy. She visited cemeteries from Grapevine, Texas to Memphis, Tennessee and from Lavaca, Arkansas to Huntsville, Arkansas. She enjoyed friends and she loved to laugh.
Survivors are her three children and their spouses: Nancy and Dennis Stalmach; Leesa and Kirk Green; Jim and Laura Calhoun; nine grandchildren, Natalie, Ryan, and Ashley Stalmach, Jacob and Alyssa Calhoun, Matthew and Rachel Calhoun, Amanda Green, Joshua Green, Justin and Michelle Green, and Madison Green; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Evelyn, and Thea Calhoun.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Temple or the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor University.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 – 11 am Monday, prior to services.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home
in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
