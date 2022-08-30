Sylvan “Gene” Kelley Jr.
Sylvan “Gene” Kelley Jr. 74, passed away on Wednesday August 24th, 2022 at home with his wife and son by his side. He was born on June 11th, 1948 to Sylvan Eugene Kelley Sr. and Lela-Mae (Reid) Kelley. He was born at Scott and White Hospital in Temple, TX. His mother was a seamstress who worked at The Rosebud in Temple. His father began a wood flooring sanding/finishing business in 1945. Gene began doing floor work on and off with his dad at the age of 12, and eventually took over the business in 1978. It was then named Kelley’s Wood Floor Service and he continued carrying on the quality work that his dad was known for. He spent most of his life growing the business to provide for his family. His son Brian Kelley has now taken over the business. He was raised in Troy, TX and was in the class of 1966 at Troy High School. During high school Gene was a member of the FFA, “T” Club, and the football team. He was also in a senior play production called “No Boys Allowed”. He loved driving his GTO too fast and riding his horse “Lucky”. He would also work on the small family farm, bale hay, and work at ER Carpenter after high school. Gene loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren. He was also an avid billiards player, loved to travel, fish, watch golf, and listen to music - especially his son’s guitar playing. He was preceded in death by his parents Sylvan and Lela and sister Francis (Kelley) Owens. He is survived by his wife Marcia “Marcy” Lynn (Worley) Kelley, son Brian Eugene Kelley, daughter in-law Jessica Layne (Davis) Kelley, granddaughter Kara Layne Kelley (10), and grandson Rowan Eugene Kelley (5). Visitation will be held at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 10:00am to 11:00am with funeral services beginning at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Pendleton Cemetery
