ROSEBUD — No services are planned for Geralann Rice, 79, of Rosebud.
Mrs. Rice died Monday, Jan. 13, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 8, 1940, in Burlington to Gerald and Aileen Marek Foshea. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1958. She married Frank Rice on March 7, 1986. She worked for the city of Rosebud, the Rosebud hospital, and as a beautician and cosmetologist. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Rosebud.
Survivors include her husband of Rosebud; two sons, Donnie Polk of Airville and Darrell Polk of Wilderville; a brother, William Foshea of Midlothian; a sister, Betty Sue Ketz of Temple; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.